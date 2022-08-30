West Yorkshire PC due in court over police computer searches
A police officer has been charged with making unauthorised searches of the police national computer system.
PC Sanya Shahid, of West Yorkshire Police, is accused of accessing records in October 2020 without having a legitimate policing purpose for doing so, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
She is accused of three breaches of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
PC Shahid is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on 1 September.
The Leeds-based officer was arrested on 21 May 2021.
An IOPC-led investigation concluded in February 2022, when the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.
