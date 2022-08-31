Leeds: Man jailed after filming woman in railway station toilet
- Published
A Leeds man who filmed a woman as she used a toilet at the city's railway station has been jailed for 14 months.
Jordan Foster, 25, went in the female toilets on 8 July, with the 20-year-old woman seeing him leaning over from the next cubicle with a phone in his hand.
Foster, of Leylands Road, Sheepscar, who breached a sexual harm prevention order, had earlier admitted voyeurism.
At Leeds Crown Court, he was given a further order and must sign the sex offenders register for seven years.
British Transport Police said Foster had entered the toilets on the main concourse at about 21:30 BST, with the victim alerting other women after spotting Foster.
She asked him to hand over his phone, but Foster managed to run off.
Det Con Gregg Whittaker, the investigating officer during the case, called it a "disgusting invasion of privacy".
"The fact that Foster was in breach of a sexual harm prevention order he had received for a previous offence meant a custodial sentence was inevitable," he said.
"I hope his time in jail will give him the opportunity to reflect on his sordid behaviour, the impact on his victim and ultimately prevent him from reoffending."
