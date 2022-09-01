West Yorkshire: £2 single bus fares set to launch
Passengers using bus services in West Yorkshire will pay no more than £2 per journey from Sunday under new plans announced by the county's mayor.
Tracy Brabin, who was elected as West Yorkshire's first ever mayor last year, said communities were facing "a crippling cost-of-living crisis".
She said the scheme would help to make bus travel more affordable.
People could see a reduction of up to £1.50 in the cost of a single journey, she added.
Passengers will also be able to make unlimited journeys for £4.50 a day through the MCard mobile app.
As West Yorkshire's mayor, Ms Brabin is responsible for working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to oversee policies such as transport and housing.
Announcing the scheme, she said: "We are making bus travel simpler and cheaper through the Mayor's Fares.
"You can hop on a bus from Huddersfield to Halifax, or Bradford to Bingley, and know that you won't have to pay more than £2 for your trip.
"As our communities face a crippling cost-of-living crisis, we're determined to do what we can to help ease the burden."
Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford City Council and Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, called it "an ambitious plan for urgent times".
"It provides an immediate saving for regular bus passengers and simplifies fares for people who may be thinking of taking the bus for the first time," she added.
'Reduce traffic congestion'
The travel scheme has been funded for three years under an agreement with bus operators through the new West Yorkshire Enhanced Partnership.
A spokesperson for the region's bus operators said: "We hope this added choice for customers will encourage more people to discover the great value in bus travel.
"This will help us to grow passenger numbers and so reduce traffic congestion in towns and cities across the region."
The £2 fare is guaranteed for 12 months, but will rise with the rate of inflation every year from September 2023.
Some services such as rail replacement, park and ride and football specials are excluded.
