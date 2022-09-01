Bradford: Arson attack on bus at children's charity
A double decker bus that was to be used as an activity space by a children's charity has been destroyed in a fire.
Firefighters were called to The Valley Project in Stirling Crescent, Bradford, at about 03:20 BST on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said they were treating the fire as an arson attack.
Volunteers at the charity had spent months revamping the bus so it could be used during winter and a fundraising campaign had raised more than £1,700 for the organisation.
Councillor Matt Edwards, who is a trustee of the charity, said he was "gutted" to see the work to transform the bus "all destroyed through some mindless action within a couple of minutes".
Mr Edwards launched a fundraising page for the charity and said the positive response had been "one good thing" to happen as a result of the fire.
Laura Bowen, a project co-ordinator at The Valley Project's outdoor adventure playground in Holme Wood, said they had planned to use the double decker as a place for children to watch films and as a "cosy space for the winter".
The bus was donated to the charity earlier in the year and Ms Bowen said: "It's disappointing for the children, it's their bus, they requested the bus in the first place."
It had cost several thousand pounds to get it fitted out and ready to be used by the charity, she said.
"We are trying to be positive and looking to move forward," she added. "The outpouring from the community has helped, that is how we look at it."
A police spokesperson said the force was investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
