Leeds crash: Driver arrested after 17-year-old girl critically injured
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash left a teenage girl critically injured.
The 17-year-old was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the Seat car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW M3 in Leeds on Wednesday.
The Seat driver - a woman, 45 - and a 20-year-old male passenger were also seriously hurt in the collision on the A63 Selby Road in Swillington Common.
The 32-year-old BMW driver remains in custody, police said.
He is being held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 18:41 BST near the junction of Swillington Lane.
