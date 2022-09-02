Bradford man jailed for terror fundraising
- Published
A man has been jailed after he was convicted of nine offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.
Mohammed Owais Sabir, 26, of Mansfield Road, Bradford, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.
His offences included entering funding arrangements, fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
He was jailed for seven years, with a 12-month licence condition period.
He was also issued with a 15-year Part Four terrorist notification requirement, which means on his release he is required to provide certain personal information to the authorities.
Sabir was arrested in February and later charged following an intelligence-led investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, with support from West Yorkshire Police.
Det Ch Supt Peter Craig said after sentencing Sabir's actions demonstrated an "extremist mindset and a desire to assist like-minded individuals".
He said providing funds to those involved in terrorism was a serious offence.
"Our enquiries showed that Sabir knew his money would be used to further the cause of terrorist groups and would potentially fund terrorist activity," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk