Ossett: Five arrests in murder investigation
- Published
Five people have been arrested following the death of a 41-year-old man in Ossett near Wakefield.
A murder investigation is under way after the man was pronounced dead at a property in Parkfield View, at about 20:30 BST on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers had been called to reports of a stabbing, the force said.
Three men and two women arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody.
The area around the property remains cordoned off as inquiries continue, police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.