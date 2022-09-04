Leeds: First look at David Oluwale memorial sculpture
- Published
An image has been released of a new memorial to a British-Nigerian man who drowned after being chased by police officers.
David Oluwale died in the River Aire in Leeds on 18 April 1969.
Previous tributes erected to Mr Oluwale in the city have been either been stolen and vandalised.
Artist Yinka Shonibare said the sculpture, due to be unveiled next year, is designed to promote "growth, hope and harmony".
Mr Oluwale was chased towards the river and his body was found in the water two weeks later. The officers were later jailed for a series of assaults.
Justice and civil rights campaigners complained their trial presented Mr Oluwale as a "social nuisance".
The 9.5m (31ft) sculpture, named 'Hibiscus Rising', will be placed in Aire Park - a new green space on the former Tetley Brewery site in Hunslet.
The hibiscus flower is closely associated with Lagos - Nigeria's largest city - where Mr Oluwale was born.
A planning application states: "Inspired by Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise", the flower contemplates on the nature and injustice of David's death while also evoking a new hope as it rises out of the ground.
"A symbol for growth, hope and harmony within the community, the sculpture will serve as a meeting point for reconciliation, a place of healing, a monument to the care of the most vulnerable in society.
"Here a new hope is created out of discord and trauma."
The sculpture will be made using fibreglass, aluminium, steel, copper and wood, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that security and anti-terror measures would be installed at the site after a plaque remembering Mr Oluwale was stolen from Leeds Bridge in April.
Days later a replacement memorial was vandalised.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.