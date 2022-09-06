Tony Steel death: Two charged with murder over fatal Ossett stabbing
Two people have been charged with the murder of a man in West Yorkshire.
Tony Steel, 41, was pronounced dead at a house in Parkfield View, Ossett, near Wakefield, after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Friday night.
Christopher Donaldson, 44, and Anthony Sladek, 38, both of Parkfield View, were due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later, police said.
In a statement, Mr Steel's wife, Rachel Knight, said of her husband's death: "I've never felt pain like it."
Ms Knight added that she had been left "broken".
West Yorkshire Police said Lorraine Hargreaves, 51, also of Parkfield View, had been charged with assault and would also appear before magistrates later.
Another man and a woman arrested in connection with the investigation had been released under investigation, officers added.
Det Ch Insp Lee Townley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said specially trained officers were supporting Mr Steel's family "at this unimaginably difficult time".
He said "extensive inquiries" were taking place to understand the circumstances surrounding Mr Steel's death.
Anyone with information about what happened was urged to get in touch with police, he added.
