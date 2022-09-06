RSPCA appeal as kitten dies after being thrown from car window
A driver threw a kitten from a car window and left it to die in the street in an "horrendous attack", the RSPCA has said.
CCTV footage shows the cat being thrown from the vehicle in Bradford at about 16:30 BST on 23 August.
The 10-week-old black and white kitten attempts to flee before dying in the street, with the vehicle driving away.
The charity said it hoped the footage from Summerfield Road would lead to identifying the person responsible.
The car, which is thought to be a Seat Leon Cupra, appears to be dark blue or black, the RSPCA said.
A veterinary examination of the kitten revealed it had a broken front leg and a hernia consistent with a blow between the legs.
Rebecca Goulding, an RSPCA inspector, said: "The poor defenceless kitten is thrown from the car and takes a few steps before dying in the road, probably from shock.
"I believe [the injuries] may have been sustained before the kitten was callously thrown from the car."
Those with information are asked to call the RSPCA appeals line.
