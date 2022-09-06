Calderdale school trust Polaris gives pupils free uniforms
A school trust has been praised for providing free uniforms for students to help families with the cost of living.
Academy trust Polaris has given all students across its four West Yorkshire schools free items like trousers and jumpers.
At Field Lane Primary School in Brighouse, headteacher Caroline Howarth said she hoped the free uniform would lighten the burden for hard-up parents.
One mother said it was an "absolutely amazing" initiative.
Hundreds of children going back to school for the new academic year on Tuesday have benefited from the scheme in Calderdale.
The scheme covers pupils at Rastrick High School, Field Lane Primary School, Siddal Primary School and Luddendenfoot Academy.
At Field Lane, Ms Howarth said the school was responding to "challenging times" as household costs were increasing.
"We want to ensure that when the children come to our school they're fit and well, they're ready to learn," she said.
The Children's Society said it expected the average cost of uniforms in primary schools this year to be £315 per pupil.
Across England, schools have already been told to remove unnecessary branded items from their uniform requirements, allowing parents to shop around or hand clothes down more easily.
'It's unbelievable'
A mother dropping her son off at Field Lane Primary School told the BBC the free uniform scheme had "helped massively".
"I know the cardigans can be £10 each, so that's £30 there in just free cardigans that I've received. It's been a huge help," she said.
A father also praised the scheme, adding: "Gas and electric are absolutely through the roof at the minute and I imagine rent prices are going to start going up to follow suit.
"Any money that is saved in any way is obviously better."
Meanwhile, another mum said: "It's helped a lot. I do work full time but just that leeway has helped so many parents, it's unbelievable. It's absolutely amazing what this school have done."
