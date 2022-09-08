Headingley: Man charged with murdering 32-year-old wife
A man has been charged with murdering his wife in Leeds.
Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, 32, was found seriously injured at a property in Victoria Road, Headingley, after reports of a disturbance on Monday.
She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died a short time later, police said.
Satpreet Singh Gandhi, aged 37, of Kirkstall Road in Burley, is due before Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with her murder.
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing their investigation and want to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the address in Victoria Road in the days leading up to the incident.
