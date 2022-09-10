Bradford Sikh leader says Queen was 'phenomenal example to women'
- Published
Members of the Sikh community have paid tribute to the Queen with one faith leader describing her as a "phenomenal example to women".
About 100 people joined special prayers at the Ramgarhia Gurdwara in Bradford following the Queen's death.
Gurdwara president Dr Kuldip Bharj said the example she had set by becoming monarch at such a young age in a "male dominated society" was remarkable.
Leaders at the gurdwara said the Queen meant a lot to the Sikh community.
Dr Bharj, who is also general secretary to the Board of Bradford Gurdwaras, recalled meeting the Queen and said she "oozed kindness and compassion".
"I found her conversation engaging. She was asking how I felt and looked into my eyes.
"She was my icon and I started feeling goose pimples. It was an exhilarating experience."
Sukhdev Singh, sports secretary and education officer at the gurdwara, said Her Majesty's values were representative of the community.
He added: "Dedication to duty and respecting others are the fundamental values of the Sikh community. She made everyone she met feel comfortable and respected.
"She meant a lot to Sikhs in Bradford and all over the world. She nurtured us and made us feel valued."
Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, floral tributes have been left at Millennium Square in Leeds with one note reading "Time to rest now Ma'am. Thank you for everything".
