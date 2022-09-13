Queen Elizabeth II: Leeds Minster service to honour the Queen
- Published
A service commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II is due to be held at Leeds Minster later.
It will be led by the Anglican Archdeacon of Leeds, the Venerable Paul Ayers, and a sermon will be given by the Right Reverend Arun Arora, the Bishop of Kirkstall.
It will include prayers, readings and music and begins at 19:30 BST.
Minster staff said all were welcome to attend "as the city of Leeds pays its respects to her late Majesty".
Music will be provided by the Minster Choir and St Peter's Singers, under director of music Alex Woodrow.
The choir will sing Edgar Bainton's anthem And I Saw a New Heaven and a New Earth and prayers will be said by Revd Lizzy Woolf, Rector of St George's Church in Leeds.
Minster staff said the book of condolence remained open for members of the public to pay their own tributes to the late Queen.
