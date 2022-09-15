Worth Valley: Temporary pipe to top up drought-hit reservoirs
- Published
A temporary pipe is being laid across moorland in a bid to boost water levels in part of West Yorkshire which has seen record low rainfall.
Reservoirs in the Worth Valley were depleted after "the lowest rainfall in 130 years", Yorkshire Water said.
To help out, the firm said extra water would be pumped from Calderdale to the Worth Valley using the new pipeline.
Drought permits for several reservoirs in Yorkshire were also being sought to help protect supplies, it added.
A hosepipe ban came into force across Yorkshire on 26 August and remains in place.
'Extremely dry'
Treated water was being brought in from neighbouring areas to sites in Keighley and the Worth Valley "so drinking water supplies are supported by water from other parts of Yorkshire", a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said.
Deborah Feldhaus, head of water quality and production, said: "The measures we have already introduced in the Worth Valley have helped support our reservoirs through an extremely dry spring and summer.
"The transfer of water from Calderdale will be like a temporary extension of our existing network of pipes and will help to support Worth Valley reservoirs."
The company said it had not ruled out creating a permanent transfer link between reservoirs in Calderdale and the Worth Valley.
Reservoirs needed months of rain to help them to return to their usual levels, according to Yorkshire Water.
The firm said it planned to apply for drought permits from the Environment Agency for reservoirs in Yorkshire, including those in Leeming, Leeshaw, Doe Park, Hewenden, Eldwick, Reva, Weecher, Silsden, Embsay, Grimwith and Carr Bottom.
The permits would help protect supplies by reducing the amount of water that had to be released from reservoirs into rivers and streams to keep them flowing, it said.
According to Yorkshire Water, the number of leaks awaiting repair in the area it served had reduced by 75% and the time it took to complete repairs had halved since the start of the drought.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.