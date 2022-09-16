Bradford: City is focus for attacks on fire crews - report
The majority of attacks on firefighters in West Yorkshire since April 2022 have taken place in Bradford, West Yorkshire Fire Authority has said.
Of 15 incidents reported in the last six months, nine took place in Bradford, with seven of those being recorded at just one fire station.
They involved crews being assaulted, stoned or threatened with weapons.
The fire service said it was working with the police to ensure offenders were brought to court.
A new report by West Yorkshire Fire Authority has detailed attacks on firefighters since the start of the financial year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Bradford Fire Station on Leeds Road had recorded seven attacks on crew members, the report said.
That was more than the number of attacks on all crew members in Leeds, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield during the same period.
They included three physical attacks; three incidents where stones or missiles were thrown; and one incident in which a weapon was brandished at crew members.
Other incidents included a Shipley firefighter who was subjected to a physical assault and a crew from Fairweather Green whose members were pelted with stones.
The attacks resulted in some minor damage to fire appliances.
The report added: "The Chief Fire Officer re-emphasises that even one attack is one too many and that every assistance and encouragement will be given to the police to bring offenders to court.
"Work is continuing with a variety of agencies, from the police and district councils to community groups and youth leaders, to address these issues."
