West Yorkshire: Delay warning during upgrade work on two motorways
- Published
Drivers are being warned to expect delays while work takes place to upgrade barriers and lighting on the M1 and M621.
Work will start on 26 September between M1 junctions 42 at Lofthouse and 43 at Belle Isle and on the M621 near junction 7 at Stourton.
Overnight closures and lane closures are planned as part of the scheme.
The upgrades are due to be completed by summer 2023, according to National Highways.
Lane closures are scheduled on the M621 between junction 42 and junction 7 from 26 to 30 September.
There will be full overnight closures southbound between M621 junction 7 and M1 junction 43 from 1 to 5 October, from 20:00 BST to 06:00 BST.
The full overnight closures on the northbound carriageway between M1 junction 42 to M621 junction 7 will take place between 5 and 9 October.
More than 2.3 miles (3.8km) of steel barrier is to be replaced with a concrete barrier as part of the project.
Concrete barriers "significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another" and improve safety, according to a National Highways spokesperson.
They said the concrete also lasted twice as long and fewer road closures would be required for repairs.
The lighting on the carriageway will be upgraded to LEDs.
There will be a 50mph speed limit on the M1 northbound and southbound between junction 42 and the M621 junction 7 while a temporary steel barrier is installed.
