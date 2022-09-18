Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened across Yorkshire
Services will take place to honour the Queen and people are invited to watch the state funeral on big screens across Yorkshire.
In Leeds the funeral will be shown on a big screen in Millennium Square.
Sheffield Cathedral will open at 08:30 BST on Monday and people are invited to watch the service on screens inside and outside the church.
In North Yorkshire the funeral will be shown live on screens at Ripon Cathedral from 09:30 BST.
Bradford Cathedral will open from 10:00 BST and Dean of Bradford Andy Bowerman will welcome mourners at 10:40 BST before the funeral service is broadcast.
A spokesperson said there would be refreshments and an opportunity to light candles after the service.
Scarborough Borough Council said it would screen the funeral at the town's spa and would enable people to come together in "grief and remembrance".
Wakefield Cathedral will also be showing a livestream of the service from 10:00 BST and said people were "welcome to come and reflect and remember the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".
Her Majesty's state funeral will take place on Monday in Westminster Abbey, attended by her family, senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world, as well as representatives from the charities she supported.
Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch and from there it will travel to Windsor.
The state hearse will then take the coffin along the Long Walk to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, for the committal service.
A televised committal service for Her Majesty will then take place.