Queen's funeral sees Yorkshire's streets fall silent
- Published
Town and city centres in Yorkshire were largely deserted on Monday morning as the nation paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Normally bustling streets were eerily quiet with shops closed and many workers staying at home.
Before, during and after the funeral at Westminster Abbey, the region's retail hubs were generally empty.
Leeds, Sheffield and Hull all hosted large screens for people to gather to watch the funeral as a community.
