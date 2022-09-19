Queen's funeral sees Yorkshire's streets fall silent

Whitefriargate in Hull
Whitefriargate in Hull city centre was eerily quiet on Monday morning ahead of the Queen's funeral

Town and city centres in Yorkshire were largely deserted on Monday morning as the nation paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Normally bustling streets were eerily quiet with shops closed and many workers staying at home.

Before, during and after the funeral at Westminster Abbey, the region's retail hubs were generally empty.

Leeds, Sheffield and Hull all hosted large screens for people to gather to watch the funeral as a community.

Vicar Lane in Leeds is one of the city's retail hubs but was deserted by shoppers
Sheffield's normally bustling Howard Street links the city centre with the railway station
Boar Lane in Leeds is normally busy with pedestrians and vehicles
Beverley's market place fell silent
In Harrogate, tourists and tea fans didn't form their normal queues as Betty's closed for the day of the funeral
St George's Square in Huddersfield was deserted ahead of the service in London
Sheffield's Fargate was free of shoppers on Monday morning

