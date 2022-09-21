Bradford: West Yorkshire Police officer denies rape charge
A West Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.
PC Jonathan Holmes, 22, who was based in the Bradford district, faces the charge in connection with an incident while off-duty, the force had said.
He denied the charge, and also pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of perverting the course of justice.
The officer was bailed at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday and is due to appear there again for trial in November 2023.
