Chris Kaba: Leeds rally for man shot dead by Met Police officer
Crowds gathered at Millennium Square in Leeds to protest against racism and police brutality.
It followed the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old black man, Chris Kaba, by a Met officer on 5 September.
Organisers of Tuesday's rally said demonstrators were "standing in solidarity" with his family, who have accused the London force of racism.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating, and will look at whether race was a factor.
Speaking during the protest, Marvina Newton, from BLM Leeds, said the incident left community members "broken" and highlighted their concerns of using stop and search powers in the city.
"It seems that when crimes are committed against our communities it's easily brushed underneath the table, but we have great representatives from the council and the Deputy Lord Mayor of the city who has constantly fought for our voice and influence.
"In Leeds, as a community, we have zero tolerance for racism and if it means that we come together in quality, not quantity, to make sure the voices of our communities our heard, I'm good with that.
"But we need to make sure we hold a system accountable for what they do and it takes also the powers in Leeds to be able to articulate that."
Mr Kaba was shot in London following a police pursuit after the car he was driving was flagged on an automatic camera system indicating it had been involved in an offence.
The Met firearms officer has since been suspended from duty.
