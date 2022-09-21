Leeds: Murder investigation after boy and woman found dead
- Published
The death of a 10-year-old boy found at a property in Leeds is being treated as murder, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to a flat in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck, on Thursday 15 September after concerns were raised about the occupants' welfare.
The boy and a 30-year-old woman were found dead inside.
Police said on Wednesday the boy's death was subject to a murder probe and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.
Formal identification was yet to take place, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The force had earlier said they were believed to be mother and son.
A spokesperson added: "Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths."
