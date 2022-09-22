Huddersfield school 'devastated' after pupil stabbed to death
- Published
Students and staff at a school in Huddersfield are "devastated" after a 15-year-old pupil was stabbed to death, its head teacher has said.
The boy was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School.
Head teacher Andrew Fell said "Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil's family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated."
A murder investigation has been launched, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers were called to the scene, on Woodhouse Hill, in the Fartown area, at about 14:55 BST.
The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died a short time later.
'Truly shocking'
In a statement issued to parents, Mr Fell said the boy's family had "lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community".
Mr Fell added that his death was "truly shocking news for our pupils, your children, and our staff".
"We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit."
He confirmed the school, which has about 900 pupils on its roll, would remain closed until 10:30 BST on Thursday and would then only be open to pupils who required support following the boy's death.
Mr Fell said it would be "inappropriate" to comment further and urged parents not to "engage in speculation" and to allow police to continue their inquiries.
Earlier, Det Supt Marc Bowes described the killing as the "absolutely senseless loss of a young life".
A cordon, covering an area heading uphill just outside the school drive, remained in place on Thursday.
Mr Bowes said the force had "identified a number of witnesses but still appealed to anyone with information to contact them.
Extra police would be deployed to the area to reassure residents, he added.
