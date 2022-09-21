Huddersfield stabbing: Boy, 15, dies after attack outside school
A murder investigation has begun after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a school in Huddersfield.
The teenager was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, close to the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at 14:54 BST. The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died a short time later.
Det Supt Marc Bowes described the killing as the "absolutely senseless loss of a young life".
The school, which has about 900 pupils on roll, had just finished for the day when the incident happened on Woodhouse Hill in Fartown.
'Shock and concern'
A cordon, which covers an area heading uphill just outside the school drive, remains in place, and police said there would be forensic examinations and specialist searches taking place.
Det Supt Bowes said: "We will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life."
He said he understood there would be "shock and concern" in the community, and extra police would be deployed to reassure residents.
"We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.," he added.
