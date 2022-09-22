Huddersfield murder arrest after boy, 15, stabbed outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a Huddersfield school, police have said.
The teenager was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, close to the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School.
The 16-year-old was arrested at an address in the town shortly before 05:00 BST on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.
He remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force added.
Officers were called to the scene, on Woodhouse Hill, in the Fartown area, at about 14:55 BST.
'Completely devastated'
The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died a short time later.
Andrew Fell, head teacher at North Huddersfield Trust School, confirmed the 15-year-old was a pupil there.
He said the school would remain closed until 10:30 BST and then only be open to pupils for support until 14:00.
In a statement to parents, he said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil's family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated.
"They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community."
Speaking on Wednesday night, Det Supt Marc Bowes said: "We will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.
"We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation."
