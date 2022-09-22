Bradford: Two charged with murder after man found dead
Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in Bradford, police said.
Stephen Kershaw, 65, of East Bierley, was reported missing on 13 September, and his body was found in a property on Shetcliffe Lane on 16 September.
Ian Mitchell, 34, and Sarah Pearson, 22, both of Shetcliffe Lane, have been charged with murder and fraud, West Yorkshire Police said.
They will appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
