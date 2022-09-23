Khayri Mclean: Second teen arrested after boy stabbed to death
- Published
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy outside a school in Huddersfield on Wednesday.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday following the death of Khayri Mclean after he was attacked near North Huddersfield Trust School, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 16-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday remains in custody, officers added.
