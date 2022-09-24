West Yorkshire Police officer charged with off-duty assault
A serving police officer has been charged with two counts of assault, thought to have taken place while he was off-duty.
West Yorkshire Police said the offences related to an incident involving one victim in Baildon on 29 April.
The force said the detective sergeant was based in Bradford and had been suspended from duty.
The officer is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 3 October.
