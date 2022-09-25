Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
- Published
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say.
Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The two teenagers charged with murder are due to appear before Leeds magistrates court on Monday.
They have both also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
After the incident in Woodhouse Hill on Wednesday afternoon, Khayri was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and died a short time later.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield have charged two males with murder.
"Both males, who are 15 and 16 and from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
"Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates tomorrow.
"The charges relate to the death of Khayri McLean, who died after he was stabbed in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, last Wednesday."
