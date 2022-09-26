Former Leeds teacher struck off over 'concerning' relationship with pupil
A teacher who exchanged more than 1,500 phone calls with a pupil and had him round for tea has been banned from the profession.
Kate Griffiths also declared her love for the boy in notes on her phone, a professional conduct panel heard.
Ms Griffiths, who taught maths at Benton Park School, Rawdon, Leeds, claimed the messages were never sent.
The panel ruled her actions "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".
In its findings, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said Ms Griffiths was first investigated by the school after a parent made allegations about her behaviour in March 2017.
She was given a written warning and the case was later referred to police, but no further action was taken.
Shortly afterwards, the school was notified of further allegations by a parent, including that Ms Griffiths had engaged in an improper relationship with a pupil.
An investigation found that messages were exchanged between Ms Griffiths and the pupil who was saved as "Boo" in her phone.
'Yours alone'
There were records of 1,764 telephone calls from April to August 2017, some of which were said to have lasted for up to an hour.
Messages were also found in the notes section of her phone, which included one telling the pupil: "I promise that I am yours, yours alone, and that I love you with every atom of my being."
The 37-year-old, who resigned before the investigation concluded, also gave the pupil money and admitted inviting him round for tea on one occasion, the panel was told.
The ruling, banning Ms Griffiths from teaching indefinitely, was made in August, but has only now been published.
She can apply for the prohibition order to be set aside, but not until 23 August 2024 at the earliest.
