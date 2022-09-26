Khayri Mclean: Teens in court over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield.
Khayri, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST last Wednesday. He died later in hospital.
The boys, aged 15 and 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
Both boys are also charged with possession of a bladed article.
