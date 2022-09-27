Manchester PC charged after Leeds car chase investigation
A police officer has been charged with offences including fraud and perverting the course of justice after an inquiry into a car chase through Leeds.
PC Jessica Verbruggen, 29, was not in the vehicle, but was arrested along with another man following an investigation into the incident.
Ms Verbruggen, who serves with Greater Manchester Police, has been charged alongside Leeds man Karl Simpkins.
The pair will appear before the Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said the car failed to stop during a police pursuit in November 2021.
Ms Verbruggen, who works in the Salford district, has been charged with permitting use of a vehicle with no insurance, aiding/abetting the driving of a vehicle whilst disqualified, two computer misuse offences, fraud by false representation and two counts of committing acts with the intent to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Simpkins, 45, of Newton Square, Leeds, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug.
The BBC has contacted Greater Manchester Police for a response.
