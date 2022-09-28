Leeds: Queensway Primary school community 'rocked' by closure plan
A campaign has been launched to save a "much-loved" primary school after parents and staff were told "out of the blue" it faced closure.
Leeds Council has started a four-week consultation on plans to shut Queensway Primary in Yeadon due to a low intake.
Head teacher Mark Duce said parents, staff and pupils had been left "rocked" and were fighting to save the school.
The council said it "wanted schools to have sustainable numbers so they can meet the needs of their learners".
Mr Duce said news of the proposed closure would leave 152 children anxious for their futures.
He said: "We are all in utter disbelief and are completely shocked and devastated at the local authority's actions.
"There are many children in our school who need a huge amount of dedicated, specialist support and the staff have spent months and even years building that vital trusting relationship with these children so they can get fair access to a quality education.
"Closing our school takes away all that and no child deserves to have their futures put at risk in this way."
Parent Abi Brown said: "My kids are devastated. We've had tears, we've had anger, we've had everything while they're trying to get their heads round it."
Vicky Lancaster, who has two children at the school, five-year-old Ava and Joey, aged seven, said she would fight to keep it open.
She said: "I can see on a day-to-day basis the care and compassion that they have for each individual child.
"The education that they've been given from Queensway - many say that they can get it from any school, but I personally don't believe that."
It is hoped the campaign and support from the school community will lead to the council reversing its plan.
Ms Lancaster added: "My children are part of the Queensway primary family.
"They love their school. It is their extended family. Why should they be forced to lose it?"
The council said it needed to manage the number of school places in the area because the birth rate had dropped significantly and there were other schools with surplus places.
