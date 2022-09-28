University of Leeds support staff strike over pay
Support staff at the University of Leeds have started a three-day strike in a dispute over pay.
Members of Unison, including cleaners, porters and library staff have walked out.
Angela Blackburn from the union apologised for the disruption to students but said industrial action was a "last resort" as staff "cannot afford to live" on their current wages.
A university spokesperson said it was working with unions to support staff.
Ms Blackburn said some members had had to take second jobs and turn to food banks for support.
"[They are] working full-time during the week here and working in the evenings and weekends," she said.
"They're having to use food banks. They're having to claim benefits for the first time."
The union said that staff rejected a 3% pay rise, having asked for 2% above the rate of inflation, which currently stands at 8.6%, according to the latest figures.
Staff earning below £25,000 were offered a higher rate based on a sliding scale.
Further industrial action is planned in October as part of a national campaign by the union.
In a statement, the University said: "We recognise these are difficult times for many of our staff and students, as they are for much of society, and we are taking positive action.
"Even before the rise in global cost of living pressures, the University was working constructively with our trades unions to address concerns about workload and casualisation, improve employment terms and support our lowest paid staff.
"Our priority throughout this time is to minimise any disruption to students and to ensure we continue to communicate with colleagues about the issues at the heart of this action."
