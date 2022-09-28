Yorkshire Water cuts bills for low-income customers
Yorkshire Water is to cut £70 from bills for low-income households.
The company said the payment would be credited to about 45,000 customers on its WaterSure or WaterSupport social tariffs.
It said though average water bills have remained stable, it was aware that households faced rising costs.
The firm said it did not want customers to worry about paying their next bills and hoped the payment would "provide some relief".
The company added it believes a further 200,000 low-income households in Yorkshire could be eligible for help via its WaterSure or WaterSupport.
It said those who applied for the schemes from this September would also receive the payment.
Customer support manager Angie Markham-Nock said the company had set aside £115m to support struggling households and the payment was one of a series of initiatives.
"We're seeing more people than ever benefit from our financial support schemes.
"We hope this £70 payment will provide some relief to households across Yorkshire this year."
Ms Markham-Nock said eligible accounts would have the payment credited automatically.
