West Yorkshire PC to face trial over illegal computer searches
- Published
A police officer will go on trial accused of making unauthorised searches of the Police National Computer system.
PC Sanya Shahid, of West Yorkshire Police, is accused of accessing records in 2020 without having a legitimate policing purpose for doing so.
She appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court accused of three beaches of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
The 29-year-old, of Nile Street, Rochdale, was bailed to next appear at Leeds Crown Court on 27 October.
