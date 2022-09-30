Bradford: Seven men in court on child sex abuse charges
Seven men have appeared in court charged as part of an investigation into child sex abuse in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said the alleged offences, including rape and child prostitution, took place between 2007 and 2011, and involve one victim.
Following a hearing at Bradford Magistrates' Court, the men were remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 20 October.
They were held as part of an operation which saw 23 men charged in total.
Those who appeared on Friday were:
- Pasquale Massimo, 40, charged with rape and rape of a child aged 13-15
- Khazer Hussain, 41, from Oldham, charged with conspiracy to rape and false imprisonment
- Syed Shabir, 39, of Oldham, charged with conspiracy to rape and false imprisonment
- Abbas Hussain, 41, charged with multiple rapes and arranging and facilitating the prostitution of a child aged 13-17
- Mussadaq Hussain, 37, charged with rape
- Amjad Hussain, 36, of Keighley, charged with multiple rapes and arranging and facilitating the prostitution of a child aged 13-17
- Syed Hassan Basharat, 33, of Keighley, charged with multiple rapes.
