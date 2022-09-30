Hypnotherapist made woman engage in sex act while under his control
A hypnotist who convinced a woman she was rubbing in sun cream and should take off her clothes during a therapy session has been jailed.
Ian Roper, 58, was handed a 29-month prison term at Bradford Crown Court.
The court heard Roper hypnotised his victim and told her she was on a lounger on a hot day during their second session together.
Roper admitted causing her to engage in sexual activity without consent and possessing indecent images of children.
Prosecutor David McGonigal told the court how Roper was able to "put her under" by touching her shoulder and then taking her to her "safe place".
He said the complainant became aware of the defendant's voice becoming "sexy" and of him sitting closer to her.
"He said the only thing that mattered was his voice and she had to listen to his command," the prosecutor told the court.
The 2018 incident ended when the woman came round and pushed Roper away, but as she went to get dressed he tried to "put her under again," Mr McGonigal said.
He told her she would not remember anything of what had happened, the barrister added.
'Clear breach of trust'
The court was told that the woman had complained to police, but Roper had initially denied the allegation.
During an investigation, officers also found five indecent images of children and one prohibited image of a child on Roper's laptop.
Recorder David Gordon jailed him for 25 months for the sexual offence and four months for the indecent images.
The judge also imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, which included a ban on Roper working as a hypnotherapist or a hypnotist.
Roper, of Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years, and made the subject of a restraining order.
Recorder Gordon said his offending was "a very clear breach of trust".
"You were purporting to administer a therapeutic treatment, but it is clear you never intended anything of the sort and your interest was selfish and sexual," he told the defendant.