Bradford: Fire crews tackle Buck Street building blaze

The fire service said eight fire engines and crews from 12 stations were at a building fire on Buck Street in Bradford

Fire crews are at the scene of a building blaze in Bradford.

About 40 firefighters were called to the incident on Buck Street just before midnight on Sunday.

The fire service said eight fire engines and crew members from 12 stations were on site fighting the flames.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a building fire on Buck Street in Bradford.

"Eight firefighting appliances plus support pumps are being used to tackle the fire."

