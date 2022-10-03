Huddersfield: Man seriously injured in street attack
- Published
A man has been left with serious injuries following a street attack in Huddersfield.
The victim was assaulted on Mountbatten Gardens just after 22:00 BST on Sunday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
A police cordon would be in place all day on Mountbatten Gardens while an examination of the scene took place, police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information or CCTV footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.