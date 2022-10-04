Man jailed for secret camera bathroom filming
- Published
A West Yorkshire man who used a secret camera to film people using the bathroom has been jailed.
Tom Lundgren, 24, was also found to have more than 7,500 indecent images and dozens of extreme pornographic pictures on his electronic devices.
Police said they had "worked hard" to track down the people Lundgren, of Gomersal, had covertly recorded.
He was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court after admitting a string of offences.
Officers found the indecent images on his devices when they went to his Sherwood Close home in May 2020.
Among them were 1,855 pictures classed as being in the most serious category as well as images of victims he had recorded using the hidden devices.
He admitted offences including making indecent pictures of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal, and eight charges of voyeurism.
Lundgren was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders register.
PC Simon Meakin of the Kirklees Police Online Investigation Team, said: "Any act of voyeurism represents the most appalling invasion of a person's privacy, and we have worked hard to locate victims of these offences."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.