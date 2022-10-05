Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield
Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs.
The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March.
The money is derived from a £3.1m grant given to the local authority from the government's Household Support Fund.
The council said those who qualified for council tax reduction would be eligible for the vouchers.
Rising prices - including spiralling energy bills - are making it harder for those on low incomes to make ends meet.
The council has drawn up a plan that would see families who receive a council tax reduction being given a £100 supermarket voucher in time for Christmas.
Pensioners and those on disability benefits, who also qualify for the tax reduction, would receive the £100 voucher in January, when the council said "energy bills are at their highest".
In addition, the council said it would allocate £150,000 to help residents in energy debt and set aside £300,000 for Local Welfare Provision - a fund which which helps people in short-term crisis with items such as beds and carpets.
Food banks and community pantries in the district would also be able to access a funding pot of £50,000 to help them meet increasing demand, the authority said.
Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said it was "an incredibly difficult time for many individuals and families across the district".
She added the council was "committed to doing everything we can with the resources we have to support residents".
Councillors are expected to approve the measures at a meeting next Tuesday.
