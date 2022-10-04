Bradford man jailed for raping teenager
A man who admitted raping a teenager has been ordered to serve three years and 10 months in a Young Offenders Institute.
Harry Webster, 20, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of rape at an earlier hearing at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday.
He had carried out the assault in the city on 22 February 2020.
Webster was also given a 10-year restraining order and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Claire Smith, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting this.
"I hope this sentence will give his victim some comfort knowing he has admitted his crimes and has been jailed."
