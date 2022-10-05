Crofton quad bike crash: Boy, six, suffers life-threatening head injuries
A six-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening head injuries after two quad bikes crashed at a nature reserve, West Yorkshire Police has said.
The boy was a passenger on one of the bikes when they collided head-on at Wintersett Nature Reserve in Crofton, Wakefield, on Sunday.
Police said one of the bikes was being ridden on the footpath from the direction of Santingley Lane
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force.
