Leeds German Christmas market cancelled for third year
Leeds German Christmas market will not be running this year, the council has confirmed.
The Christkindelmarkt is co-organised with German partners from Frankfurt city council and is normally held from early November to just before Christmas in Millennium Square.
It has been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid restrictions.
Leeds City Council blamed the closure on the aftermath of the pandemic and rising travel and work visa costs.
In a statement, the authority said: "The German Christmas Market has not been held in Leeds since 2019.
"Following the pandemic and combined with foreign travel work visa costs and complications, it was mutually agreed with our friends in Frankfurt that it was no longer feasible to bring the German market back to Leeds."
It added: "We are committed to making sure Christmas in Leeds is always an exciting and memorable time and work with our partners across the city on a programme of festive activities."
🎄❄️ We’re thrilled to announce that Ice Cube @Christmas will return to Millennium Square from Friday 25 November 2022...Posted by Leeds City Council on Tuesday, October 4, 2022
In a social media post, the council said it would be running an outdoor ice rink with food and drink stalls and "winter themed rides and attractions for all the family" on the usual site of the market.
The Facebook post attracted dozens of comments, with one person saying the cancellation was 'just another reason not to bother going into Leeds centre now'.
