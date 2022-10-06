Bradford: Repairs at bus station to last 18 months
Improvement works have begun at Bradford Interchange bus station and are expected to last for 18 months.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has warned passengers there may be some disruption while work is carried out.
The £8.5m project to repair the road used by buses to enter and leave the site was first planned two years ago.
Dave Pearson, head of transport at WYCA, said the scheme would "give the interchange a much longer life span".
The authority's team said the carriageways were "deteriorating" and repair work would include waterproofing and resurfacing large sections of the bus station, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But they told a WYCA meeting that the project was made more difficult because the bus station surface lies above a car park and retail units, including a bingo hall.
Mr Pearson told the meeting: "The structure is sound, we've had structural engineers do a lot of work on this."
A spokesperson for the authority said resurfacing work will be carried out in stages to enable buses to use the interchange throughout the works.
