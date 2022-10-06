Bradford: Truck 'deliberately' rammed into shopfront
The front of a shop in Bradford has been destroyed after a truck was "deliberately" rammed into it.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the convenience store on Mavis Street in Barkerend shortly after 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
A flatbed truck was reported to have been intentionally reversed into the building, causing serious structural damage, the force said.
No-one was injured, but police have appealed for witnesses.
A cordon remains in place at the scene while the damage is assessed and inquiries are continuing, the force added.
