Bradford: Truck 'deliberately' rammed into shopfront

Crash scene
Officers responded to reports that a flatbed truck had been deliberately reversed into the shop

The front of a shop in Bradford has been destroyed after a truck was "deliberately" rammed into it.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the convenience store on Mavis Street in Barkerend shortly after 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

A flatbed truck was reported to have been intentionally reversed into the building, causing serious structural damage, the force said.

No-one was injured, but police have appealed for witnesses.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while the damage is assessed and inquiries are continuing, the force added.

Officers said the building had suffered serious structural damage
A scene guard remains in place while structural engineers assess the damage

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics