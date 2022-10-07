Huddersfield: Five held following extended stop-and-search powers
Five people have been arrested as a result of extended police stop-and-search powers introduced following the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy.
West Yorkshire Police have used the temporary powers in Huddersfield a number of times since the death of Khayri Mclean.
Khayri, 15, was fatally stabbed outside North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September.
Two teenagers have been charged with his murder.
Police have used the Section 60 powers four times since the teen's death, in areas including the town centre, Ashbrow and Fartown.
The powers give police the right to search people without reasonable grounds for suspicion in a specified area for a defined period of time.
The latest arrests, which are not connected with Khayri's death, follow reports of a disturbance involving men armed with machetes on Riddings Close on Thursday.
The arrested males, aged between 17 and 25, were detained for multiple offences including possession of a bladed weapon and remain in custody.
Insp Graham Dyson said: "On behalf of the local community, we cannot tolerate violence of this nature which puts people at risk and causes understandable concern to the law-abiding majority."
He said the stop and search powers enabled officers to target those involved in carrying weapons.
"We are determined to keep doing everything we can to disrupt, deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour, and I hope people will continue to be supportive of the approach we are taking."
