Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later.
Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan, was found on the house at about 14:40 BST on Sunday, police added.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Colgan's death, a spokesperson said.
