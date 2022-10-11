Huddersfield: Extra police powers after group seen with swords
- Published
Police have been given extra stop-and-search powers in part of Huddersfield after a large group of people were seen carrying samurai swords and knives.
The temporary measure was introduced after the incident on Long Lane at 18:35 BST on Monday, said West Yorkshire Police.
The powers cover an area to the east of the town, including Rawthorpe, Dalton and Moldgreen, the force said.
They are intended to "prevent serious violence and keep communities safe".
A Section 60 order to deter people from carrying weapons has been put in place until 21:25 BST on Tuesday and may continue after it is reviewed by officers.
The order covers an area surrounding the A62 Leeds Road and the A629 Wakefield Road.
The extra powers mean officers can stop and search people or vehicles without needing the "usual grounds" to suspect the person searched.
